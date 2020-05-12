Hyundai Motor to establish hydrogen bus charging station at Incheon airport

(From left) Air Liquid Korea CEO Guillaume Cottet, Hyundai Motor Group President Han Sung-kwon, Incheon International Airport Corp. CEO Koo Bon-hwan and Hydrogen Energy Network Corp. CEO Yoo Jong-su pose for a pose after the signing ceremony held on Monday. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will establish a hydrogen bus charging station inside the country’s gateway Incheon International Airport by March next year.
The carmaker will sign an agreement with Incheon International Airport Corp., Air Liquid Korea and Hydrogen Energy Network Corp. to boost hydrogen economy and establish low-carbon, eco-friendly airport environment.
The agreement comes as part of the Environment Ministry’s project to support establishment of charging stations for hydrogen-powered vehicles.
Hyundai Motor said it will be responsible for the construction of the hydrogen bus charging station at Incheon Airport’s Terminal 2, as well as repair and maintenance and providing hydrogen buses.
Under the deal, Incheon International Airport Corp. will offer the site for construction, while it will introduce three to five hydrogen buses each year over the next five years, starting with seven hydrogen buses within the second half of this year.
All shuttle buses connecting the terminals, parking lots and logistics complexes will be changed to hydrogen buses.
Air Liquid Korea will offer charging infrastructure and hydrogen to the charging station, while Hydrogen Energy Network Corp. will operate the service.
“Establishment of a hydrogen bus charging station inside the Incheon International Airport will set a good example of activating hydrogen economy within the country. Operation of hydrogen buses will not only offer convenience to customers but also help the airport to step further as an eco-friendly airport globally,” said Hyundai Motor Group President Han Sung-kwon.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)