[Newsmaker] Police raid church that allegedly demanded followers to eat feces

(Yonhap)
The police on Tuesday raided a church that allegedly forced its followers to take part in repulsive acts such as eating their own feces.
The Seoul Dongdaemun Police Station said it has started searching the office and living quarters of the Light & Truth Church in the northeastern distric.
A member of the church filed a complaint with the prosecution against church officials for negligence resulting in injuries, coercion and fraud, saying she became disabled after suffering a brain hemorrhage during “faith” training in October 2018 in which believers were forced to stay awake for days.
The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office ordered the police station to investigate the case last month.
Former church members held a press conference last week, accusing the church of demanding them to eat their own feces, whip each other, go inside a food garbage container, and stay in the sauna for longer than was safe as part of its leadership training.
