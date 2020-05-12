Trump names new deputy commander of USFK

(US Air Force)



WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump has named a new deputy commander for US Forces Korea, with the rank of lieutenant general, the Pentagon announced Monday.



Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott L. Pleus was appointed to the rank of three-star general and assigned as deputy commander of USFK, the Pentagon said in a release.



Pleus has also been assigned as commander of the Air Component Command, United Nations Command; commander of the Air Component Command, Combined Forces Command; and commander of the 7th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Osan Air Base, South Korea.



He is in line to succeed Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, who began serving in the same positions in August 2018.



Pleus is currently director of air and cyberspace operations at Headquarters Pacific Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (Yonhap)