‘Free, Minu’ pays tribute to migrant who fought for foreign workers’ rights

Minod Moktan in “Free, Minu” (Full Film)



Director Jee Hye-won of “Free, Minu” had not intended the film to hold the last words of Nepalese singer and activist Minod Moktan -- better known by his Korean name Minu -- when she began working on the film in 2016 with the intention to raise the issue of migrant workers in Korea.



The documentary that follows Minu from 2016 to 2018 premiered at the 10th DMZ International Documentary Film Festival in 2018. While Minu was banned from reentering South Korea for 10 years after a 2009 expulsion for being undocumented here, he was issued a special three-day permit to attend the film fest. A month after he returned home, Minu died from a heart attack in October the same year. He was 47 years old.



“Free, Minu,” slated to open in local theaters on May 27, is a reedited version following Minu’s death.



“If the original had focused more on how Minu, who had spent his golden age in Korea, was living in Nepal, the edited version following Minu’s death sheds new light on the position and role played in the migrant workers’ community in Korea,” director Jee said on Monday at the press screening of the film in Seoul.



During his 18-year stay in Korea, Minu fought for the rights of foreign laborers as a singer of multicultural band Stop Crackdown and as the head of Migrant World Television. While he took up many jobs considered lowly by Koreans since arriving in the country in 1992, Minu did not doubt he was part of Korean society. That is, until he was forcefully deported in 2009.







Poster of “Free, Minu” (Full Film)