National

US State Department thanks S. Korea for sending 2m masks

By Yonhap
Published : May 12, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : May 12, 2020 - 11:02

(Screenshot from US State Department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Twitter-Yonhap)
(Screenshot from US State Department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Twitter-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The US State Department thanked South Korea on Monday for sending 2 million face masks in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs tweeted its gratitude to South Korea and its presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, noting that the masks are being sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Our alliance remains ironclad as we stand together to fight the global pandemic. #WeAreInThisTogether," it said, linking an earlier tweet with a similar message by US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris.

South Korea's foreign ministry said earlier that the masks were sent after considering domestic supply and demand, as well as the need to support an ally.

The masks were set to arrive in the United States on Monday. (Yonhap)

