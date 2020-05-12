Are you living in Asia? Tell us your story: ACC

Asia Culture Center of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Asia Culture Institute will be holding a contest to discover narratives that have potential to turn into theater work, the organizers said Tuesday.



The second ACC Creative Performance Story Contest titled “Tell The Stories of You Who Are living in Asia” aims to create and produce the performance of ACC repertoire based on the discourse of contemporary society in Asia.



Anyone, who is a citizen or living in an Asian country, can apply for the contest with their stories on a variety of topics -- history, society, culture, economy, politics, technology, ethics, environment, war, peace, human rights and so on.









Submitted stories will be judged based on the criteria set including the level of excellence in story composition and the potential to develop into theater work, the organizers said.



A total of 16 winners will receive 9 million won ($7,394) and the Grand Prize winner will receive a total of 3 million won. The final selections will be produced as showcases in November with professional artists and it will be presented as new productions of ACC Theater in the following year.



To apply for the contest, applicants must submit their own story which is less than 2,000 characters on the submission page by May 31st. A single person can submit multiple entries. The final selections will be announced on the website in mid-June. For more information, please refer to ACC website(www.acc.go.kr/en).



Meanwhile, a new theater production of ACC called “Time Painter” which is based on “A time-building architect” a story written by Song Jae-yeong, the winner of the first story contest, will be presented. Following the showcase in 2018 and pilot performance in 2019 improving the level of completion of work, the main performance will be presented in ACC Theater 1 as the 40th anniversary memorial performance of May 18th Gwangju Democratization Movement from May 27 to 31 for six times.



“The most basic and important motivations that form culture are writings and stories. Please make active participation so that our stories can be loved by and impress the public,” Jin Sik Lee, acting president of ACC, said.



