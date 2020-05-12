 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Community

Are you living in Asia? Tell us your story: ACC

By Park Ga-young
Published : May 12, 2020 - 15:57       Updated : May 12, 2020 - 15:57
Asia Culture Center of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Asia Culture Institute will be holding a contest to discover narratives that have potential to turn into theater work, the organizers said Tuesday.

The second ACC Creative Performance Story Contest titled “Tell The Stories of You Who Are living in Asia” aims to create and produce the performance of ACC repertoire based on the discourse of contemporary society in Asia.

Anyone, who is a citizen or living in an Asian country, can apply for the contest with their stories on a variety of topics -- history, society, culture, economy, politics, technology, ethics, environment, war, peace, human rights and so on. 



Submitted stories will be judged based on the criteria set including the level of excellence in story composition and the potential to develop into theater work, the organizers said.

A total of 16 winners will receive 9 million won ($7,394) and the Grand Prize winner will receive a total of 3 million won. The final selections will be produced as showcases in November with professional artists and it will be presented as new productions of ACC Theater in the following year.

To apply for the contest, applicants must submit their own story which is less than 2,000 characters on the submission page by May 31st. A single person can submit multiple entries. The final selections will be announced on the website in mid-June. For more information, please refer to ACC website(www.acc.go.kr/en).

Meanwhile, a new theater production of ACC called “Time Painter” which is based on “A time-building architect” a story written by Song Jae-yeong, the winner of the first story contest, will be presented. Following the showcase in 2018 and pilot performance in 2019 improving the level of completion of work, the main performance will be presented in ACC Theater 1 as the 40th anniversary memorial performance of May 18th Gwangju Democratization Movement from May 27 to 31 for six times.

“The most basic and important motivations that form culture are writings and stories. Please make active participation so that our stories can be loved by and impress the public,” Jin Sik Lee, acting president of ACC, said.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114