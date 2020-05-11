Shanghai Disneyland, first Disneyland to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

Shanghai Disneyland (AP-Yonhap)
Shanghai Disneyland which was closed on Jan. 25 reopened on Monday, reflecting a loosening of social distancing linked to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
It is the first of its kind to reopen among all other entertainment parks in the US, Japan, Europe and Hong Kong.
Along with rides and attractions, Shanghai Disneyland opened all shops, restaurants and cafes within the park to its visitors.
However, it decided to limit the number of visitors and closed some of its performance and play areas in order to prevent groups of people staying in one place for a long period of time, which can lead to cluster infections.
Following such guidelines, the number of people allowed to enter has been decreased to 30 percent of its regular admissions, which is 24,000 people per day.
Popular parades and shows such as “Mickey’s Storybook Express” and “Ignite the Dream-A Nighttime of Spectacular Magic and Light” have been canceled for now as well.
Other efforts for virus prevention include mandatory face masks, placement of hand sanitizers all over the park and frequent disinfection work.
By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com
)