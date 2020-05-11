 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor Group establishes ‘nontact’ IT development platform

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 11, 2020 - 14:50       Updated : May 11, 2020 - 14:50

Hyundai Motor Group said Monday that it had established a “nontact” -- or non face-to-face -- IT development platform for software and program development tools amid increasing worldwide efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The automaker said the new platform had been applied with a cloud system which allows connections from outside for software development and using the infrastructure and program development tools. 

The group’s IT subsidiary Hyundai AutoEver has participated in the establishment of the system, the company said. 

Originally, IT development involved employees or IT subcontractors working at the site to directly communicate with clients. 

The automaker said this system has often created complaints among workers due to different working environments for each project. 

But with the establishment of the new IT development platform, employees will be able to work remotely or from home, increasing work efficiency and employee satisfaction, the Hyundai Motor Group said.

Currently, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors operate six IT development centers including the one in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province. Some 1,000 employees from 100 subcontractors work at those centers for software development. 

The company said starting with the workforce at Uiwang IT development center, they will gradually apply the “nontact” IT development system and expand to other centers including Sohari and Yangjae centers within this year.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
