Volvo Cars Korea, SKT team up to develop infotainment system

Volvo Cars Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo (left) and SK Telecom’s head of mobility division Lee Jong-ho (right) pose for a photo after signing a contract in Seoul, Monday. (Volvo Cars Korea)
Volvo Cars Korea said Monday that it has joined hands with SK Telecom to develop a next-generation infotainment system suitable for South Korean customers.
The two sides have signed a contract to develop the system to offer Volvo customers here with a customized infotainment system, which would work as a basis for providing connected services, Volvo Cars Korea said.
The automaker aims to gradually apply the next-generation infotainment system to some models launched in Korea from 2022.
The new infotainment system will have SKT’s navigation program Tmap, artificial intelligence platform Nugu, customized music platform Flo and more, the company said.
“The current automotive industry is rapidly changing amid integration with IT technologies. Our core value is beyond offering the joy of driving, but with innovative and optimized driving experience. Through the collaboration with SKT, local customers will be able to enjoy top-quality connected services,” said Volvo Cars Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
