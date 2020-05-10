 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

HMM Algeciras departs for Europe with record-largest shipment

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 10, 2020 - 14:40       Updated : May 10, 2020 - 15:16
HMM Algeciras (HMM)
HMM Algeciras (HMM)

HMM said Sunday its containership HMM Algeciras departed for Europe from Yantian, China, on Friday with a full load of containers.

The world’s largest container vessel entered Busan’s new port in April 28 and departed two days later with 7,156 TEUs, or twenty-foot equivalent units.

It later entered Yantian Thursday last week after passing through Ningbo and Shanghai in China, and headed to Europe on Friday with 19,621 TEUs, the largest shipment ever worldwide.

Geneva-based shipping firm MSC’s 23,756 TEU-class “Gulsun” originally recorded the largest shipment of 19,574 TEUs. HMM Algeciras has broken the world record by departing 47 TEUs more.

HMM Algeciras can load up to 24,000 TEUs, but 19,600 TEUs is usually appropriate considering safe operation and cargo weight, the firm said.

“(We were) able to fill the cargo in cooperation with THE Alliance members -- Hapag-Lloyd, ONE and Yang Ming. We will lead the reconstruction of Korea’s shipping industry through the introduction of super-large ships and the cooperation of THE Alliance,” said a HMM spokesperson.

HMM will receive 12 ships of 24,000 TEUs from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries until September this year and eight 16,000 TEU ships from Hyundai Heavy Industries next year. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114