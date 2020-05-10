HMM Algeciras departs for Europe with record-largest shipment

HMM Algeciras (HMM)
HMM said Sunday its containership HMM Algeciras departed for Europe from Yantian, China, on Friday with a full load of containers.
The world’s largest container vessel entered Busan’s new port in April 28 and departed two days later with 7,156 TEUs, or twenty-foot equivalent units.
It later entered Yantian Thursday last week after passing through Ningbo and Shanghai in China, and headed to Europe on Friday with 19,621 TEUs, the largest shipment ever worldwide.
Geneva-based shipping firm MSC’s 23,756 TEU-class “Gulsun” originally recorded the largest shipment of 19,574 TEUs. HMM Algeciras has broken the world record by departing 47 TEUs more.
HMM Algeciras can load up to 24,000 TEUs, but 19,600 TEUs is usually appropriate considering safe operation and cargo weight, the firm said.
“(We were) able to fill the cargo in cooperation with THE Alliance members -- Hapag-Lloyd, ONE and Yang Ming. We will lead the reconstruction of Korea’s shipping industry through the introduction of super-large ships and the cooperation of THE Alliance,” said a HMM spokesperson.
HMM will receive 12 ships of 24,000 TEUs from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries until September this year and eight 16,000 TEU ships from Hyundai Heavy Industries next year.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
