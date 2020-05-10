 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Service industry in Jeju hit hardest by COVID-19

By Korea Herald
Published : May 11, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : May 11, 2020 - 11:00

Production and sales in the service industry in Jeju during the first quarter of the year saw a two-digit rate of decline due to the coronavirus pandemic, data from Statistics Korea showed.

Fifteen other regions also saw significant drops in their sales. Only Seoul saw its production rise.

In Jeju, the drop in travelers led to a 47 percent drop in sales at duty free shops. Only South Jeolla Province, which do not have major department stores or duty free shops, saw a slight rise in retail sales.

Production, which includes movie screenings, postal services, lodge and restaurant operations, also marked two-digit declines in Jeju.

Seoul, meanwhile, saw production rise as businesses related to finance, insurance and real estate remained less influenced by the pandemic. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
