 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG Polymers India expresses condolences over deadly gas leak

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2020 - 09:25       Updated : May 10, 2020 - 10:42

(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

LG Polymers India, an affiliate of South Korean chemical giant LG Chem Ltd., on Saturday expressed condolences over a gas leak that killed 12 people as it vowed to provide an effective care package for the victims.

LG Polymers India said it has created a special task force to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families.

"LG Polymers India would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone who has been affected and hurt by this incident, the company said in a statement.

The company also said its teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately.

The accident took place Thursday ahead of the resumption of the plant after a lockdown imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is committed to working closely with the authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident and prevent recurrence.

It added, "Our initial investigations suggest that the cause of the incident is prima facie by the leaking vapor from the styrene monomer storage tank" at its plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

On Friday, India's National Green Tribunal directed LG Polymers India to deposit an initial amount of 500 million Indian rupees ($6.6 million) for the damage caused by the gas leak, according to The Hindu, an Indian English-language newspaper.

The LG Polymers plant, which LG Chem acquired from Hindustan Polymers in 1996, produces a wide range of polystyrene, including engineering plastic, an industrial raw material for automobiles and electronic parts. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114