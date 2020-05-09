 Back To Top
National

S. Korea working to test Itaewon clubbers for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2020 - 10:41       Updated : May 9, 2020 - 10:41

People pass by a night club in Itaewon, Seoul on May 7, 2020. The club was shut down as a man in his 20s, who tested positive for COVID-19 virus the previous day, is known to have visited the place on May 1. Some 500 people were reportedly there at that time. (Yonhap)
People pass by a night club in Itaewon, Seoul on May 7, 2020. The club was shut down as a man in his 20s, who tested positive for COVID-19 virus the previous day, is known to have visited the place on May 1. Some 500 people were reportedly there at that time. (Yonhap)



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun instructed officials Saturday to find those who visited clubs in Seoul's popular multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon last week and test them for the novel coronavirus.

The comments came a day after at least 18 COVID-19 cases associated with a person who visited clubs and bars in Itaewon last weekend have been confirmed.

The 29-year-old patient, whom health authorities consider the first patient in the cluster infection, visited five clubs and bars in Itaewon from the night of May 1 to the early hours of the following morning.

Chung also told officials to ensure that the clubbers, estimated to be 1,510 people, can receive tests while keeping their names and other personal information confidential.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has urged visitors of those clubs to self-isolate to limit the possible spread of the virus.(Yonhap)

