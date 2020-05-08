 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Lotte Chemical shifts to loss in Q1 amid coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : May 8, 2020 - 20:07       Updated : May 8, 2020 - 20:07

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Lotte Chemical Corp., a major South Korean petrochemical company, said Friday that it swung to a net loss in the first quarter from a year earlier due to weak demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the January-March period, Lotte Chemical posted a net loss of 90 billion won ($73.7 million), shifting from a net profit of 224 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Lotte Chemical said the net loss is blamed on weak demand amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as the suspension of its facilities.

In March, Lotte Chemical temporarily suspended some of its facilities following an explosion at its naphtha cracking center in the Daesan petrochemical complex in Seosan, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul.

The naphtha cracking plant produces ethylene, propylene and other petrochemical feedstocks.

Sales from the Seosan plant account for 21.8 percent of Lotte Chemical's total sales, according to the company.

Lotte Chemical also shifted to an operating loss of 86 billion won from an operating profit of 298 billion won a year earlier.

Sales fell 9.6 percent on-year to 3.27 trillion in the first quarter.

Shares in Lotte Chemical remained unchanged at 195,500 won, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.89 percent gain.

Lotte Chemical manufactures a wide-range of petrochemical products, including polymers, monomers, basic petrochemicals, construction and interior materials.

Lotte Chemical is a petrochemical unit of Lotte Group, a South Korean retail-to-chemicals conglomerate. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114