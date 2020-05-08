 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

NPS to begin process to pick new chairman

By Kim Young-won
Published : May 8, 2020 - 17:38       Updated : May 8, 2020 - 17:45
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The state-run National Pension Service said Friday that it will form a committee next week to take charge of recommending a new chief.

The post of NPS chairperson has been vacant since Jan. 7, when Kim Sung-ju stepped down to run in the April 15 general elections.

The world’s third-largest pension operator, with some $600 billion in assets, is currently headed by acting Chairman Park Jung-bae.

It is expected that the committee will pick three to five candidates, and the minister of health and welfare will choose one. The president finalizes the appointment of the NPS chairperson.

Among the potential candidates is Kim Yeon-myeong, senior presidential secretary for social affairs. An expert in pension funds, he led a social welfare unit for then-presidential candidate Moon Jae-in.

Kang Ki-jung, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, is expected to make the list as well. He worked as a member of the health and welfare committee under the 17th National Assembly while chairing a committee to improve national pension services and address poverty issues affecting senior citizens.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114