NPS to begin process to pick new chairman

(Yonhap)
The state-run National Pension Service said Friday that it will form a committee next week to take charge of recommending a new chief.
The post of NPS chairperson has been vacant since Jan. 7, when Kim Sung-ju stepped down to run in the April 15 general elections.
The world’s third-largest pension operator, with some $600 billion in assets, is currently headed by acting Chairman Park Jung-bae.
It is expected that the committee will pick three to five candidates, and the minister of health and welfare will choose one. The president finalizes the appointment of the NPS chairperson.
Among the potential candidates is Kim Yeon-myeong, senior presidential secretary for social affairs. An expert in pension funds, he led a social welfare unit for then-presidential candidate Moon Jae-in.
Kang Ki-jung, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, is expected to make the list as well. He worked as a member of the health and welfare committee under the 17th National Assembly while chairing a committee to improve national pension services and address poverty issues affecting senior citizens.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
)