[Photo News] Hanbok-inspired school uniforms on display

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Education have announced plans for hanbok-inspired school uniforms, and samples are on display at the KCDF Gallery in central Seoul.







The 53 samples were selected through a contest held in April 2019. Schools can view them and meet with consultants from the Culture Ministry’s Hanbok Advancement Center at a booth in the gallery.



A total of 20 middle and high schools are to adopt the uniforms with government assistance. The two ministries are looking into making the uniforms available as of the second semester of the current academic year.



