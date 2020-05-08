 Back To Top
World

Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen

By AP
Published : May 8, 2020 - 11:09       Updated : May 8, 2020 - 11:09


(AFP-Yonhap)
ORLANDO (AP) -- Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.

Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that the area will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members.

"Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase," Simon said.

The post didn't say which businesses would open first. Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex that covers about 120 acres (49 hectares) at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP)
