Military lifts restrictions on service members' vacationing as virus spread slows

The military on Friday resumed allowing enlisted service members to go on vacation, the defense ministry said, amid a slowdown in the spread of the new coronavirus.



All enlisted service personnel had been banned from off-base trips since mid-February, after the Navy reported the first COVID-19 infection in barracks.



Other restrictions, including banning soldiers from staying out and meeting outside visitors, will be eased in phases in consideration of the virus situation down the road, the ministry said.



The military began partially allowing service members' off-installation travel last month and has since reported no additional cases of the virus.



The latest lifting of restrictions is in line with South Korea's official shift to "everyday life quarantine" on Wednesday after more than two months of intensive social distancing.



Under the new campaign, South Koreans are allowed to go back to their daily routines while adhering to basic guidelines to prevent infections. Schools will also open in phases starting next week.



As of Thursday, the military reported 39 cases of the virus. The last infection was reported in mid-March.