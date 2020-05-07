 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] 47.5% suffer income loss due to coronavirus: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 8, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : May 8, 2020 - 10:00




Some 47.5 percent of South Korean workers saw their income fall due to the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 10,000 here, a survey showed.

Among those on temporary work contracts, 66.3 percent suffered an income loss, while the corresponding figure was 35 percent for permanent employees, according to the survey of 1,000 workers conducted by labor rights groups Gabjil 119 and Public Workers Solidarity Foundation.

The survey showed that low-income workers in service industries were more vulnerable to income loss. (Yonhap)





