COVID-19 test kit exports jump 835% in April

(Yonhap)
Korean exports of novel coronavirus test kits jumped a whopping 835 percent in April from the previous month, as a result of growing global demand, customs data showed Thursday.
According to the Korea Customs Service, test kits valued at $201.23 million were exported last month, as compared to $24.1 million worth of shipments a month earlier.
Demand for made-in-Korea test kits is growing due to their accuracy and speed. The number of export destinations has increased rapidly, reaching 33 in February, 81 in March and 103 in April.
Brazil topped the list of buyers, importing $30 million of Korean tests and accounting for 13.3 percent of the total. India was next with $20 million, followed by the US and Italy with $17 million each.
To secure the materials that Korea needs to produce the test kits, which it imports, the customs office said it would maintain its simplified procedure to ensure swift customs clearance.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
