Posco promotes construction steel brand Innovilt as next-generation product

The Sharp Gallery in Seoul (Posco)



South Korean steel giant Posco said Thursday that it would focus all its capabilities on fostering its new construction steel brand, Innovilt, as its next-generation product.



To that end, the company said it would cooperate with small but strong companies to advance its premium construction steel business, and that it ultimately hoped to establish a new ecosystem in the construction market.



Posco launched Innovilt in November 2019. The construction steel brand is used in architectural structures, as well as interior and exterior construction and civil engineering projects.





Art made with Innovilt steel frames (Posco)