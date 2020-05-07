 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Financial official tapped as Moon's economic policy secretary

By Yonhap
Published : May 7, 2020 - 13:16       Updated : May 7, 2020 - 13:16
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in has picked a veteran finance ministry official as his new secretary for economic policy, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

Moon nominated Lee Eog-weon, director general of the economic policy bureau at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, to assume the Cheong Wa Dae post, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Lee worked as chairman of the World Trade Organization's working party on domestic regulation from 2015-2016, when he was a minister-counselor at South Korea's Permanent Mission in Geneva.

He studied economics at Seoul National University and earned an economics Ph.D. from the University of Missouri. He joined the ministry in 1992 after passing the state exam to select senior civil servants. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114