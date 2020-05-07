Court rejects appeal by Korean man found guilty of assaulting Japanese woman

(Yonhap)



A Seoul court on Thursday turned down an appeal by a Korean man who received a one-year sentence in January for assaulting a Japanese woman.



The 34-year-old man, only identified by his last name Bang, was found guilty of beating and hurling verbal insults at the woman, 20, in the city's university district of Hongdae in August.



The attack left the woman, who had not known the man before the attack, suffering a concussion and other injuries requiring two weeks of medical treatment.



Bang claimed that the one-year sentence was too heavy-handed and reiterated his assertion that he did not physically attacked the woman, though he verbally insulted her.



The appeals court, however, upheld the lower court ruling, saying video footage showed the man kicking the woman's head with his knee and that there was no evidence to suggest that the victim's testimony was questionable.



A viral cell phone video, shot by the victim's friend and posted on Twitter shortly after the incident, showed the man grabbing the woman's hair and what appeared to be a knee kick to the woman's face.




