Business

[Monitor] Online shopping jumps 11.8% amid staying home trend

By Korea Herald
Published : May 8, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : May 8, 2020 - 11:00

The total volume of online and mobile shopping transactions jumped 11.8 percent in March compared to a year earlier amid the staying home trend, data by Statistics Korea showed.

The total online shopping transactions stood at 12.58 trillion won ($10.2 billion), and it accounted for 28.2 percent of the entire retail sales including offline sales.

Mobile shopping accounted for 67.3 percent of the total non-face-to-face shopping transactions, recording 8.47 trillion won in March. The figure is up 10.9 percent from October 2019.

Automobile related products showed the biggest on-year growth in sales at 98.6 percent, followed by produce and fisheries with a 91.8 percent increase.

On the other hand, culture and leisure-related services showed an 88.9 percent plunge in sales. Travel and transport services’ sales dropped 73.4 percent.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
