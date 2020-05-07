[Monitor] Online shopping jumps 11.8% amid staying home trend

The total volume of online and mobile shopping transactions jumped 11.8 percent in March compared to a year earlier amid the staying home trend, data by Statistics Korea showed.The total online shopping transactions stood at 12.58 trillion won ($10.2 billion), and it accounted for 28.2 percent of the entire retail sales including offline sales.Mobile shopping accounted for 67.3 percent of the total non-face-to-face shopping transactions, recording 8.47 trillion won in March. The figure is up 10.9 percent from October 2019.Automobile related products showed the biggest on-year growth in sales at 98.6 percent, followed by produce and fisheries with a 91.8 percent increase.On the other hand, culture and leisure-related services showed an 88.9 percent plunge in sales. Travel and transport services’ sales dropped 73.4 percent.