[News Focus] Foreigners for ‘long-term stay’ up on-year despite COVID-19

Foreign travelers board a sightseeing bus heading from Seoul to the Demilitarized Zone located between the two Koreas, on a tour package offered by the Korea Tourism Organization. (KTO)



SEJONG -- The number of foreigners staying in South Korea -- both short-term and long-term collectivley -- stood at 2.2 million as of March, according to the Korea Immigration Service.



The figure marked a 7.4 percent decline from 2.37 million a year earlier, in the wake of the novel coronavirus that has affected the nation since late January.



But the data showed a disparity between short-term and long-term inbound visitors, which classifies the two brackets with a cutoff of 90 days.



The number of short-term visitors -- who were supposed to stay for 90 days or less in Korea -- fell by 30.4 percent (minus 207,704) from 682,814 as of March 2019 to 475,110 as of March 2020.



In contrast, the number of long-term (including mid-term as an unofficial classification) visitors -- allowed to stay for 91 days or more -- climbed 1.8 percent (plus 31,108) from 1.696 million to 1.728 million over the corresponding period.



Though the figure for long-term visitors (many of whom are foreign residents) also inched down, when it is compared to three months earlier in December 2019 (1.731 million), the state data, anyway, clarified an “on-year” increase despite the COVID-19 situation.



(Graphic by kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)