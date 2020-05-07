[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Spring dinner set at Grand Hyatt Seoul



Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Japanese grill restaurant Teppan presents its spring dinner set until June 30.



The meal begins with beef tartare followed by fried tomato, bacon salad, scallops, snapper noodles, beef steak and finally cod fish paired with garlic fried rice. Dessert is yuzu ganache, white chocolate cake and green tea ice cream.



The dinner set is priced at 180,000 won per person. For more information, call Teppan at (02) 799-8899.









Family Feast at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s all-day dining restaurant Jogakbo presents the Family Feast set, suitable for family gatherings, in May.



The meal set features a 55-centimeter-long flatbread with a choice of toppings -- meat sauce, cream or cheese -- paired with mac and cheese, truffle french fries, chicken and grilled vegetables. It is available every day from noon to 8:30 p.m. until the end of May for 55,000 won.



The hotel also offers specially designed cakes for Children’s Day, Parents’ Day, and Husband and Wife’s Day, priced from 55,000 won to 80,000 won. Miniature cakes are 9,000 won.



For more inquiries or reservations, call Jogakbo at (02) 2193-1191.









Family time at Millennium Hilton Seoul



Millennium Hilton Seoul presents the Mom & Kids Family package, including special themed rooms fully furnished with beds, rugs and tents from German toy company Haba.



Guests can enjoy rooms decorated with various kid-friendly items from the brand, designed to inspire children and parents alike to enjoy quality family fun.



Coloring books and crayons are provided in eco bags for kids at check-in. The package also includes breakfast for two adults and two children aged 12 and under.



The package starts from 250,000 won. For reservations or inquiries, call (02) 317-3000.









Sip coffee at Grand InterContinental Seoul



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Grand Deli is to present its original coffee selection through its private brand D’Gold.



D’Gold coffee bean blends have been carefully selected by the hotel’s chief barista for a balance of premium beans from Brazil, Ethiopia and Costa Rica. The medium-body coffee is enjoyed best as iced Americano or iced latte.



A D’Gold iced Americano at Grand Deli costs 7,500 won and a D’Gold iced latte costs 8,000 won. Grand Deli also plans to introduce disposable drip bags so guests can enjoy the coffee at home.



For more information, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.









Cozy night at Novotel Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence presents the All-In Package for guests planning a relaxing city getaway.



The deal includes a one-night stay, room upgrade service, breakfast for two, free minibar, a box of treats and the use of a KT Super VR device, along with access to fitness and swimming pool facilities.



The package is priced at 179,000 won and is available until May 31.



For more information, call Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.