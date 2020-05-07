[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Escape From Pretoria

(Australia)

Opened May 6

Thriller, Drama

Directed by Francis Annan



In 1978, white South African anti-apartheid activists Tim Jenkin (Daniel Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Daniel Webber) are incarcerated in the notorious Pretoria Central Prison for helping the African National Congress. Facing malicious brutality from the guards, the two young prisoners hatch a plot to break out. Denis Goldberg (Ian Hart), an associate of Nelson Mandela, helps them plan their escape.







A Rainy Day in New York

(US)

Opened May 6

Romance, Comedy

Directed by Woody Allen



College student Gatsby (Timothee Chalamet) accompanies his girlfriend, Ashleigh (Elle Fanning), to New York, his hometown, where she has arranged to interview filmmaker Roland Pollard (Liev Schreiber) for her college newspaper. Gatsby’s plans for a romantic weekend are ruined when the director invites Ashleigh, an ambitious journalism student, to his premiere event. The couple’s paths for the weekend diverge even further when Gatsby encounters his ex-girlfriend’s sister Chan (Selena Gomez) and discovers instant chemistry between the two.







Beyond the Mountain

(Korea)

Opened April 30

Drama, Biopic

Directed by Choi Jong-tae



This biopic about the early life of the late Roman Catholic Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan takes viewers back to 1928, when 7-year-old Sou-hwan dreams of becoming a ginseng merchant. He and his devout parents live in poverty, and when his father dies of an illness his mother is forced to travel from town to town, knocking on doors hoping to sell whatever she can. One day, his mother tells him and his older brother that she wants her sons to become priests. Though he rejects the idea at first, young Sou-hwan starts to wonder what kind of seed God has planted in his heart.







Trolls World Tour

(US)

Opened April 29

Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Directed by Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith



Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that they belong to one of six Troll tribes devoted to different music genres: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) wants to destroy all other kinds of music so that rock can reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends, set out to visit the other lands and unify the Trolls against Barb.