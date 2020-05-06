 Back To Top
National

FM Kang discusses anti-virus cooperation with envoys

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2020 - 21:16       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 21:16

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha seen at the parliamentary foreign affairs committee meeting on April 28. Yonhap
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha seen at the parliamentary foreign affairs committee meeting on April 28. Yonhap

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke with South Korean envoys to United Nations agencies in a videoconference on Wednesday and discussed ways to expand cooperation to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, her office said.

The ministry said that ambassadors to the UN, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, UNESCO, Vienna and Geneva attended the conference.

In the talks, Kang stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation and called on the envoys to engage in diplomatic processes using their experiences and the leverage South Korea has gained from tackling COVID-19.

She then urged the senior diplomats to help take advantage of the positive response it has received from international organizations and turn them into diplomatic assets, and to use this as an opportunity to build a new model for cooperating with the global community.

The diplomats reported on developments in their respective organizations and regions and on their plans for greater contributions to ongoing anti-virus endeavors.

On Wednesday, South Korea reported two new virus infections, both from overseas, bringing the total tally to 10,806 with 255 deaths. (Yonhap)

