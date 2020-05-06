 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Fishy business in Noryangjin

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 9, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : May 9, 2020 - 16:01

Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market in eastern Seoul is the largest seafood market in the city. 


The market, both a wholesale outlet and a retail market, is always bustling with merchants, vendors and customers, all in search of the freshest seafood. The market was founded in 1927.


Following daily auctions -- shell fish at 1 a.m. fresh fish at 1:30 a.m. and live fish at 3 a.m. -- seafood is transported to markets and restaurants across Korea. 


Seafood stalls line up shoulder-to-shoulder in the modern market. In a way, the stalls resemble an aquarium, showcasing water tanks filled with different varieties of live seafood, from flatfish, snapper, croaker, sea bass, king crab, blue crab, shrimp, abalone, conch and sea squirt to sea cucumber. 


Customers can have their fresh fish purchases prepared at restaurants on the second floor. Fishmongers slice fresh fish, while restaurants dish out the sliced fish in a neat setting with assorted vegetable and sauces.
 

The Noryangjin market launched a drive-thru service in March as a precaution against the COVID-19. Customers can pick up their purchases at the drive-thru station, without contacting vendors.
 


Photo by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Im Eun-byel
