Performances resume as strict social distancing relaxed

As the spread of the new coronavirus continues to slow in South Korea, the nation has switched to a new strategy stressing disease prevention in everyday life, allowing national theaters and arts troupes to return to their normal routines.



Five state-run performance venues -- the National Theater of Korea, National Gugak Center, Jeongdong Theater, Myeongdong Theater and Asia Culture Center -- that were shut down in late February will all resume operations, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Wednesday.



Seven national art troupes -- the National Theater Company of Korea, Korean National Ballet, Korea National Opera, Korea National Contemporary Dance Company, National Chorus of Korea, Seoul Performing Arts Company and Korean Symphony Orchestra -- will also resume their scheduled performances.



State-run theaters are required to comply with guidelines issued by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.



Audience members should make online reservations if possible, must stay 1-2 meters apart and have to wear masks at all times. Theaters are required to leave every other seat unoccupied.



To mark the 40th anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising, the Asia Culture Center will premiere “I Was Not in Gwangju” on Tuesday, becoming the first national art institution to resume its schedule after the coronavirus shutdown.



The National Changgeuk Company of Korea will present traditional play “Chunhyang,” May 14-24 at the National Theater in central Seoul. Some of the performances are sold out, as only 50 percent of the venue’s 500 seats were made available in compliance with government guidelines.





The National Theater of Korea’s seating plan for “Chunhyang” by the National Changgeuk Company of Korea reflects the government’s distancing guidelines. (National Theater)