National Intangible Heritage Center reopens with renovated exhibition hall

The National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, reopened its permanent exhibition hall on Wednesday.
According to the center, it has renovated the “Traditional Craftsmanship” exhibition hall ahead of the reopening.
The renovation that began in September re-creates traditional craftsman‘s workshops and displays craft materials and tools. The center originally planned to reopen the center in April, but the reopening was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.
Visitors can discover how the crafts were used in real life as the items are displayed inside replicas of traditional households. A video explaining intangible heritage in greater detail is on view at the hall.
The renovated hall also has a separate section where children can experience different types of intangible heritage. Kids can try out archery, pile traditional ceramic roof tiles, known as giwa, color in sketches of traditional crafts and play with stickers of the intangible heritage.
On Wednesday, the center also launched “Intangible Heritage Digital Experience Hall,” where children can learn about intangible heritage using different technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.
Twelve giant screens present the media art of intangible heritage at the entrance to the hall. Once inside, children can learn to do traditional wire-walking using artificial intelligence technology. Children can also watch the mask dance drama “Hahoe Byeolsingut Talnori,” which is presented with virtual reality technology.
The permanent exhibition hall is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the new children’s experience room is open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m, Tuesday to Sunday. The center is closed on Monday and admission is free.
To observe the government’s social distancing guidelines, the center currently only takes visitors with reservations, with 10 people per hour allowed in the center‘s two permanent exhibition halls. The experience hall admits six children per hour.
More details about the exhibition can be found at the center’s website www.iha.go.kr
or calling (063) 280-1571.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)