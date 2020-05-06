Govt. to create civil service jobs on data management, disaster prevention

The government will create new civil service positions dedicated to data management and utilization and disaster prevention, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday.The ministry said that along with the Ministry of Personnel Management, it will revise the current classification system for civil service duties in the second half of the year to create new positions exclusively in charge of managing and utilizing data, including those on infectious diseases and regional economic activities.In addition, the government will newly establish disaster-related civil service positions, as part of its efforts to reinforce its research and preparedness for large-scale and compound disasters, the interior ministry said.It expects the fostering of data professionals to accelerate the nation's administrative innovation, as seen in the recent utilization of data in shortening coronavirus-related epidemiological surveys and analyzing the regional economic impact from the spread of the infectious disease.The government also plans to create an artificial intelligence-based education program to offer training on data-related administrative technologies to the incumbent civil servants, the ministry noted. (Yonhap)