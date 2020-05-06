Hyundai Mobis develops engine sound system for EVs

A Hyundai Mobis official tests the company’s virtual engine sound system called Acoustic Vehicle Alert Sound. (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts making unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday that it has developed the world’s first virtual engine sound system called Acoustic Vehicle Alert Sound with a vehicle’s grille cover.
The system was created by making use of the grille cover of the electric car, which has a completely blocked front grille unlike a combustion engine car that has an open-type grille in the front, as part of the speaker.
The sound system makes a beeping sound when the traffic indication lamp is activated, alerting passersby nearby for safety.
As electric vehicles don’t use combustion engines, which normally make loud sounds when turned on, there have been concerns that the quietness of driving them threatens the safety of people on the road.
The company said the virtual engine sound system can be used as a speaker for music as well, a useful feature for outdoor activities like camping.
The company said the related technology has been in development since 2018, while two related patents have also been registered.
“As cars become developed in the future, customers have expectations toward improved convenience and safety functions of a car. We also expected that there will be more demand and interest among car manufacturers about enabling active communication from inside to outside the car,” said Kim Tae-woo, Hyundai Mobis vice president of in-vehicle infotainment engineering group.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)