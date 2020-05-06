 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Unification minister visits Panmunjom just days after DMZ gunfire

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2020 - 13:57       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 13:57

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul visited the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Wednesday, just days after South and North Korea exchanged gunfire at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two sides.

The unification ministry said Kim's visit is not related to the recent gunfire and is aimed at checking how preparations are going for the planned resumption of tours to the truce village suspended since the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

On early Sunday, four bullets from the North hit the South's guard post in the central part of the DMZ in Cherwon, prompting South Korean troops to respond by firing back and issuing broadcast warnings, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea has lodged a protest over the incident and demanded an explanation from the North, but Pyongyang has yet to respond to the call. The South Korean military earlier said the firings do not appear to have been intentional.

Kim's trip also included a visit to the former site of a guard post in the border town of Paju, which has been demolished in accordance with an inter-Korean military accord signed in September 2018. It is part of a hiking trail run by the government.

"The guard post the minister is visiting is located far away from (where the incident took place) and the visit was planned in advance," ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key told a regular press briefing.

The government will soon decide when to resume the tour program following the minister's trip, Yoh said.

South Korea reported two more cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, marking no local new infections for the third consecutive day amid relaxed social distancing. The nation's total number of infections stood at 10,806, including 255 deaths. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114