KT&G donates COVID-19 test kits worth W100m to Indonesia

Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management Chairman Doni Monardo (left) and KT&G Indonesia President Director Kwon Min-sug pose at the Indonesian board on Tuesday. (KT&G)
South Korean tobacco giant KT&G said Wednesday that it had donated 100 million won ($81,780) worth of COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia, where it has a corporate body.
According to the company, it delivered the kits, which are made in Korea and can diagnose 6,300 people, via its overseas corporate body to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management on Tuesday.
“We made the decision to support the country where our overseas office is located to lend help,” a KT&G official said.
“We hope this could be of some help to the people of Indonesia, a country with which we have built friendly relations for a long time.”
KT&G donated 100 million won in 2018 to support relief efforts after the country experienced an earthquake, and it has sent volunteer teams to Indonesia every year since 2012, the company said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)