K-Safety Expo 2020 to highlight COVID-19 prevention

A scene from K-Safety Expo 2019 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in September last year (K-Safety Expo)



K-Safety Expo 2020 opens this fall and will focus on local businesses’ efforts to prevent COVID-19.



The three-day exhibition, which runs Sept. 23-25 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, is co-organized by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Gyeonggi provincial government.



This year’s expo will feature a wide range of programs and exhibitions emphasizing the latest technologies and products in the safety and security markets. Items on display will range from firefighting equipment and industrial safety solutions to home security systems.



There will also be a special “K-Quarantine” exhibition, showcasing measures used to contain the spread of COVID-19.



The special exhibition will present cameras utilizing thermal imaging technology, a negative air pressure system used in hospitals, air sanitizers and laundry facilities that specialize in handling patient gowns and medical garments.





