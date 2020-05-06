K-Safety Expo 2020 to highlight COVID-19 prevention

A scene from K-Safety Expo 2019 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in September last year (K-Safety Expo)
K-Safety Expo 2020 opens this fall and will focus on local businesses’ efforts to prevent COVID-19.
The three-day exhibition, which runs Sept. 23-25 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, is co-organized by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Gyeonggi provincial government.
This year’s expo will feature a wide range of programs and exhibitions emphasizing the latest technologies and products in the safety and security markets. Items on display will range from firefighting equipment and industrial safety solutions to home security systems.
There will also be a special “K-Quarantine” exhibition, showcasing measures used to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The special exhibition will present cameras utilizing thermal imaging technology, a negative air pressure system used in hospitals, air sanitizers and laundry facilities that specialize in handling patient gowns and medical garments.
Participants attend K-Safety Expo 2019 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in September last year. (K-Safety Expo)
“The special exhibition is designed to highlight the nationwide efforts in enhancing schemes against the viral respiratory infection, which poses a serious threat to people’s daily lives,” the organizer said in a statement.
“The exhibition will introduce the latest prevention measures that have been applied at both the individual and community levels.”
Another special exhibition, “Smart Transformation,” will present intelligent transportation solutions.
The exhibition will present a variety of products entering the market in line with the nation’s efforts to increase traffic safety.
Local firms will introduce efforts to prevent traffic accidents, including those caused by black ice in winter as well as those affecting young children and pedestrians in urban areas. The exhibition will also present future mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, advanced driver assistant equipment and a smart traffic management system.
The K-Safety Expo, also called the Korea International Safety and Security Expo, is an annual exhibition that started in 2015. The expo brings together companies in the safety and security industries from here and abroad, and introduces cutting-edge technologies and products to address emerging social and environmental issues.
Last year the expo drew public attention by showcasing new technologies and inventions offering protection from fine dust in the air, one of Korea’s major social issues.
The expo is also making diverse efforts to ramp up exchanges between participating companies. It includes separate seminars and conferences where participating companies can seek new business opportunities, the organizer added.
The exhibition is open to anyone who registers in advance. For foreign visitors, accommodations will be provided for free.
For more information, please call the K-Safety Expo office or visit the official website.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)