 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea begins war excavation project for this year

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2020 - 09:38       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 09:38

(Ministry of Defense)
(Ministry of Defense)

South Korea on Wednesday began its annual project to discover and identify the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the three-year conflict.

The project, which will run till the end of November, kicked off in seven regions and is set to gradually expand across the country, according to the ministry. It was originally scheduled to begin in March but was delayed due to the new coronavirus.

Amid the postponement, the government focused on identifying soldiers from the remains it had already found and succeeded in identifying four warriors who fought in the war, it said.

This year, the ministry aims to secure 12,500 gene samples of the bereaved families and complete the construction of an identification center by October.

The authorities currently have 50,000 samples of the families' genes, but it falls short of some 135,000 veterans who remain to be found, the ministry said.

The government is also considering mobilizing robots to find the remains, it said.

"This year, the ministry will focus on achieving qualitative accomplishment while continuing our quantitative success on the project," the ministry said in a release. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114