N. Korean leader receives commemorative medal from Russia

(Facebook account of Russian Embassy in North Korea-Yonhap)



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a commemorative medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media reported Wednesday, amid the two countries' stepped-up efforts to strengthen their bilateral ties.



The medal was granted on Tuesday "on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War," the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to the end of World War II.



Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora delivered the medal to the North's Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon during a ceremony held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, it added.



North Korea and Russia have intensified efforts to strengthen their bilateral ties since Kim and Putin held their first summit in April last year in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok.



Marking the first anniversary of the summit, North Korea issued a statement last month, reaffirming Pyongyang's commitment to advancing its "strategic" and "friendly" relations with Russia. (Yonhap)