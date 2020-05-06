 Back To Top
National

More than 130 S. Koreans leave Egypt on chartered flight

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2020 - 09:17       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 09:17

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

More than 130 South Koreans in Egypt left for Seoul on a chartered flight Tuesday in the latest evacuation of South Koreans from foreign countries over the coronavirus pandemic.

The plane carrying 133 South Koreans and six foreigners departed Cairo International Airport at around 3:40 p.m.

The South Koreans had been struck in Egypt since May 19, when the Egyptian government suspended international flights due to concerns over COVID-19.

In Egypt, the coronavirus has killed 436 people and infected more than 6,800 people. (Yonhap)

 

