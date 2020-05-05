S. Korean firm donates 2,500 COVID-19 test kits to Mozambique









JOHANNESBURG -- A South Korean firm has donated Korean-made kits for 2,500 new coronavirus tests to Mozambique, the South Korean Embassy in Mozambique said Tuesday.



Mozambique's Health Minister Armindo Tiago expressed gratitude to South Korea during a donation ceremony Monday.



The embassy said in a Facebook message that the test kits were provided by Youngsan Glonet Corp., which provides consulting services to Hyundai Motor to help raise the market share of the South Korean carmaker's vehicles in Mozambique.



Mozambique has so far reported 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



(Yonhap)