 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai to begin construction of new HQ in May

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 5, 2020 - 17:23       Updated : May 5, 2020 - 17:23
A view of Hyundai Motor Group’s 105-story new headquarters, Global Business Center, in Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Hyundai Motor)
A view of Hyundai Motor Group’s 105-story new headquarters, Global Business Center, in Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Group is set to start constructing its 105-story Global Business Center in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu later this month -- six years after it purchased the site for a new headquarters.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Hyundai Motor Group, the South Korean automotive group recently handed in documents asking permission to break ground. The government is expected to grant permission as early as Thursday.

The construction project was expected since the group bought the site from state-run utility Korea Electric Power for 10.55 trillion won ($86 billion) in 2014.

In November last year, the Seoul government finally gave construction permission for Hyundai to work on the project, on condition that the building would not interrupt the Air Force’s flight operations.

Hyundai, in return, agreed to offer financial support to the Air Force to purchase a new radar system that will help observe areas potentially obscured by the skyscraper.

Hyundai has also pledged to invest in the Seoul government’s redevelopment plans for places in Gangnam-gu, including the former Olympic Stadium in the Jamsil District and Yeongdong transit terminal.

When completed, the GBC will be the nation’s tallest building and house around 10,000 employees of 15 Hyundai affiliates. The new building will also include accommodation, a concert hall, exhibition space, stores and tourist facilities.

Hyundai is considering establishing a special purpose company. The automotive group will try to find outside investors in the construction project.

Hyundai expects to finish construction by 2026.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114