South Korea seeks ICAO status upgrade

South Korea plans to create an organization dedicated to the International Civil Aviation Organization, aiming to upgrade its status and raise global competitiveness, officials said Tuesday.
The Transport Ministry said it will create a team of ICAO and Global Partnership to oversee strategies related to global aviation policies.
ICAO is a United Nations-affiliated aviation organization established in 1947 based on the Convention on International Civil Aviation. It sets rules on international aviation and is involved in various aviation-related disputes. It also coordinates interests among member countries. Korea joined the organization in 1952.
The ICAO consists of the general assembly, board of directors, various committees and secretariat.
The board, ICAO’s substantive decision-making body, is divided into Part I, II and III for different responsibilities. It is appointed every three years. Part I members act as major transport bureaus, while Part II are countries contributing to navigation facility installations, and Part III, regional representatives.
Since the establishment of ICAO, some countries, including the US and France, have maintained their status as Part I board members, using them to set international policies and standards favorable to the development of their industries. Japan and China are also members of the Part I group.
Korea was appointed to Part III of the board in 2001, 50 years after its membership, and has served as a member for seven consecutive times.
According to ministry officials, Korea has now achieved the same level of external growth as that of Part I countries, including sixth in air transport size and 11th in ICAO contributions.
Through the newly established team of ICAO and Global Partnership, the government plans to attempt to upgrade its influence its part in the board in future.
“With this launch (of the team), we will reorganize our strategy for strengthening international competitiveness and lay the groundwork for upgrading ICAO’s board of directors,” said Kim Sang-do, chief of the Transport Ministry’s aviation policy division.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)