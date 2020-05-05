 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] DRAM prices surge in April upon ‘untact’ boom

By Korea Herald
Published : May 6, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 11:00


With increase in server demand following the normalization of Chinese PC makers and wider non-face-to-face activities since the COVID-19 outbreak, DRAM contract prices surged in April, according to market researcher DRAMeXchange.

The average contract prices of DDR4 8-gigabit DRAM, used for personal computers, came to $3.29 as of the end of April. It was up 11.9 percent from $2.94 in March. It is the first double-digit monthly rise for DRAM prices since April 2017.

The price of NAND flash, which is used in solid-state drives, remained unchanged. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
