National

UN sanctions panel approves S. Korean NGO's aid project for NK

By Yonhap
Published : May 5, 2020 - 11:52       Updated : May 5, 2020 - 11:52

(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)

The UN Security Council's committee on sanctions against North Korea has approved an application from a South Korean nongovernmental agency to conduct its aid program in the communist state, its website showed Tuesday.

With the approval for the sanctions exemption, Green Tree International is to carry out its program for six months until Oct. 30. The program aims to support the rehabilitation process at the Korean Rehabilitation Center for Children with Disabilities in the North.

The agency applied for the sanctions exemption through South Korea's permanent mission at the UN on April 6.

The Seoul-based aid agency has engaged in humanitarian activities related to supporting the disabled around the world and children in the North, its website said. (Yonhap)

 

