[News Focus] In 2020, Korea’s employment still lags behind OECD average

SEJONG -- President Moon Jae-in, who will complete 60 percent of his term this weekend, has continued to unveil his strong commitment to active job creation since taking office in 2017.



But, as of March 2020, the data held by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development showed that South Korea’s employment still falls behind the average of the 36 members. The country remained in the lower ranks for both the working-age population and young generation.



The OECD has compared the members’ employment rates -- as a proportion of the working-age population, or those aged between 15 and 64 -- based on figures from the first quarter of 2020 or the fourth quarter of 2019 according to reports from the 36 economies.



Korea posted 66.8 percent in the employment rate among those aged 15-64, which falls short of the OECD average, 69.1 percent, and the average of the Group of Seven, 72.2 percent. It ranked 28th, the same spot it occupied as in the previous comparison of figures for the first half of 2019.



In contrast, Japan saw its ranking climb from fifth to fourth with 78.1 percent in the employment rate for the age group.



Among those whose figures stayed above the OECD average were Sweden (sixth with 77.1 percent), Germany (seventh), Estonia (eighth), Denmark (11th), the Czech Republic (12th), Lithuania (17th), Latvia (18th), Slovenia (19th), Portugal (21st) and Hungary (22nd).



All of the English-speaking countries were also above the average -- New Zealand (fifth with 77.3 percent), the UK (10th), Australia (13th), Canada (16th) and the US (20th).



While Iceland topped the list with 83.7 percent, followed by Switzerland (second with 80.7 percent) and the Netherlands (third with 78.3 percent), Korea’s ranking was also behind Poland (24th), Israel (25th),

Slovakia (26th) and Luxembourg (27th).



