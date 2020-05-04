 Back To Top
Finance

Yulchon scouts US litigation expert from O’Melveny & Myers Seoul office

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 4, 2020 - 18:25       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 18:25
Kim Yong-sang, co-head of Yulchon's international dispute resolution team

South Korean law firm Yulchon said Monday that it had named Kim Yong-sang, a US lawyer specializing in international litigation and arbitration, as co-head of its international dispute resolution team.

Kim had previously worked as co-representative of the Seoul office of Los Angeles-based international law firm O’Melveny & Myers since 2016.

Kim is noted for his 30 years of experience and expertise in US litigation involving antitrust, anti-corruption, international arbitration and white-collar criminal defense cases.

His portfolio includes a case before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, where he represented the Korean government against US private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a treaty-based investor-state dispute.

He also represented Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration in 2019 in a California court, winning a judgment of $4.1 million against a Korean American who had guaranteed DAPA subcontractors that failed to return their deposits to the agency after contracts were nullified.

Kim earned his juris doctor, cum laude, from Cornell Law School, his master’s degree from Yale University Divinity School and his bachelor’s degree from Yonsei University in Seoul.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
