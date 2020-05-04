 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Investigation launched after 55 quakes at barley field

By Korea Herald
Published : May 5, 2020 - 09:11       Updated : May 5, 2020 - 09:15
Pictured is a barley field in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, where a total of 54 seismic tremors were felt in the span of nine days. (Yonhap)
Pictured is a barley field in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, where a total of 54 seismic tremors were felt in the span of nine days. (Yonhap)

A barley field on reclaimed land in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, has seen 55 seismic tremors in the span of nine days, prompting an investigation by government seismologists.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Monday that its special team began work to find out what’s behind the sudden increase in seismic activities there. Four makeshift seismographic measuring stations have been installed at the site for their research.

Haenam has never reported any seismic activity since the country began collecting data in 1978. No research has been conducted to determine whether a fault exists there.

The barley field has been the epicenter of 55 minor tremors since April 26.

Four of them had magnitudes of 2.0 or above, officially counted as earthquakes by the KMA.

On Sunday, it had 10 quakes, including one of 3.1 magnitude, which was recorded as the second largest in the country so far this year.

No damage has been reported from any of the quakes so far.

By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114