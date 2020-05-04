Investigation launched after 55 quakes at barley field

Pictured is a barley field in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, where a total of 54 seismic tremors were felt in the span of nine days. (Yonhap)
A barley field on reclaimed land in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, has seen 55 seismic tremors in the span of nine days, prompting an investigation by government seismologists.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said Monday that its special team began work to find out what’s behind the sudden increase in seismic activities there. Four makeshift seismographic measuring stations have been installed at the site for their research.
Haenam has never reported any seismic activity since the country began collecting data in 1978. No research has been conducted to determine whether a fault exists there.
The barley field has been the epicenter of 55 minor tremors since April 26.
Four of them had magnitudes of 2.0 or above, officially counted as earthquakes by the KMA.
On Sunday, it had 10 quakes, including one of 3.1 magnitude, which was recorded as the second largest in the country so far this year.
No damage has been reported from any of the quakes so far.
By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)