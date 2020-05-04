 Back To Top
National

No events at Seoul parks on Children’s Day

By Kim Tae-eun
Published : May 5, 2020 - 09:01       Updated : May 5, 2020 - 09:03
(Yonhap)

No events will be held at parks run by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Children’s Day, which falls on Tuesday, May 5, this year.

The city announced Sunday the cancellation of all festivals and events at its public parks that were planned to be held around the Children’s Day holiday, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city encouraged park visitors to take a walk rather than staying in one place for a longer period, which could cause cluster infections.

The city’s guideline for public parks requires all visitors to wear face masks and maintain a safe distance of 2 meters from others. Erecting tents for shade is not allowed in park areas.

The Seoul city government provided several pieces of online content at parks.seoul.go.kr for those wishing to enjoy the holiday from home.

By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com)
