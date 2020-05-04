 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

EXO's Suho temporarily leaves band to serve military term

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2020 - 15:47       Updated : May 4, 2020 - 15:47

(SM Entertainment)
(SM Entertainment)

Suho, the leader of the globally-loved K-pop boy band EXO, will temporarily leave the group to fulfill his military duty, the artist said Monday.

The 29-year-old, whose legal name is Kim Jun-myeon, will begin his military term on May 14, he said in a hand-written letter uploaded on the fan community application, Lysn.

"During the time, I think I may dearly miss you, EXO-L," Suho said, referring to the name of the EXO fandom.

SM did not provide further details on his enlistment, including the exact time and place.

Able-bodied South Korean men must serve about two years in the armed forces.

Suho will reportedly undergo a four-week rudimentary training at a military boot camp before starting as a full-time social worker.

He is the third of the nine EXO members to serve in the military after Xiumin and D.O. enlisted last year.

Since debuting in EXO, Suho has been the lead vocalist and the team leader of the wildly popular K-pop band. He has also expanded into acting in films and musicals. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114