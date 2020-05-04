S. Korea braces for prolonged COVID-19 economic fallout

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks at a meeting with officials in central Seoul on Monday. Yonhap



South Korea’s government on Monday vowed to announce key economic measures including extensive job creation actions within the upcoming weeks, upon judgment that the economic risks stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic will persist.



“This month will be the time to outline (the directions) for the second-half of the year against the economic crisis,” Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at a meeting of officials.



The chief fiscal policymaker thereby underlined that the half-year economic policy, the government’s third supplementary budget bill and the Korean version of the “New Deal” should be announced by early June as planned.



The Korean-style proposal -- recalling a series of programs, public work projects and financial reforms in the US for recovery from the Great Depression in the 1930s -- will consist of large-scale digital information technology projects, online educational services and online medical services, according to the ministry.



Hong also called for special measures to accelerate the domestic market and consumption, while highlighting the need for ideas that could temporarily lift hurdles for corporate investment.



While Asia’s fourth-largest economy has seen visible improvements in its epidemic graphs over recent weeks, taking a step closer to alleviating its quarantine rules, fiscal officials warned that the real impacts “have only just begun,” stressing the need for mid- and long-term protective actions.



“Most experts are projecting the second quarter (to be a low point for the economy), so the signs of real shocks including contraction of the real economy or unemployment are (just starting to surface),” Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said at a macroeconomic meeting with ministry officials held earlier in the day.



“The government will make its best efforts to protect jobs since it is key to overcoming a national crisis, and create new jobs in line with our plans to launch the Korean version of a ‘New Deal Project,’” he added.



The latest oil price volatility, risks surrounding emerging markets and the possibility of reigniting the US-China trade war due to global reshoring were cited as major factors that could bring about a “real shock” and prolonged economic instability.



Oil producers have been struggling to cope with the volatility after the historic oil price crash last month, when US West Texas Intermediate futures plunged below zero for the first time in history.





Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom,far left, speaks at a meeting with officials in central Seoul on Monday. Yonhap